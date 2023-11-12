Northern Ireland’s women’s under-17 team lost out by two goals to nil to Hungary in a Euro qualifier away from home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The game was Northern Ireland’s third and final match in League A Group 6 in the first round of qualifiers for the UEFA WU17 Euros 2024.

The A6 mini tournament was staged in the Budapest metropolitan area in Hungary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland started brightly against Hungary, who defeated Belgium in their first group game and were then thrashed by England in their second match.

Northern Ireland women's under-17 squad pictured before the defeat to Hungary. Picture: Irish FA

Gracie Conway steered an effort wide before Rhianna Breen forced a save out of Hungarian keeper Petra Kocsi.

And Kocsi was in action again to thwart both Mia Moore and Niamh Boothroyd.

However, Hungary took the lead on 36 minutes. Dora Szabo played the ball to Petra Gegeny and the forward duly converted the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julianna Brekovski and Gegeny both missed the target before Moore dragged a shot wide of the upright.

At the start of the second half, Gegeny hit the bar with a powerful rising drive as the Hungarians went in search of a second goal.

Bernadett Berencsi and Brekovski spurned opportunities and then Moore’s scuffed shot was easily gathered by Kocsi.

In the 82nd minute, Gegeny rattled the woodwork again with a blaster from the edge of the D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later Hungary grabbed their second goal of the game when a Brekovski delivery from a corner was nodded into her own net by Northern Ireland’s Gracie Conway.

That was the last meaningful action in a game in which Northern Ireland competed well, creating just as many chances as their hosts.

The result unfortunately means Northern Ireland have been relegated to League B for the second round of qualifiers. England topped the group after winning all of their games, scoring 20 goals and conceding none. Hungary finished second on six points.

Northern Ireland: Zara Maguire, Zoe Knox, Ellen Hampton, Daisy Conway, Niamh Hassan, Mia Moore, Sophie Kelly-Bradley, Darcie McNeill (captain), Rhianna Breen, Gracie Conway, Niamh Boothroyd.