Northern Ireland youth international Mason Munn has signed a contract extension at the club until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has been a regular fixture in the Gers B side over the last year and helped Steven Smith’s Under-18s side to victory in the Scottish Youth Cup last season with a 2-1 triumph over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Munn is also a youth international for Northern Ireland and has been capped at Under-19 level ahead of the side’s European Championship campaign this summer on home soil.

Manager, Philippe Clement, commented: “We are delighted that Mason has committed his future to Rangers.

“It is recognition of his development in the Academy in recent years, and, as a boyhood Rangers fan, he is well aware of what it takes to represent this club.

“There is further improvement to come from Mason in the years ahead and we look forward to his continued development as an individual.”

Director of Football Recruitment, Nils Koppen, added: “Throughout his development in the Rangers Academy, Mason has shown the necessary attributes along with the natural talent that is required by modern goalkeepers to give himself the best chance to continue his already strong progression.