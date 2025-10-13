15 FAN PICTURES: Can you spot a familiar face from our Northern Ireland supporters' gallery against Germany at Windsor Park?

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 13th Oct 2025, 20:46 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 20:46 BST
Northern Ireland supporters turned out in force on Monday night for the World Cup qualifier against Germany.

A sell-out crowd at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park got behind Michael O’Neill’s exciting young squad from early evening as the Northern Ireland boss marked his 100th game in charge of the international squad.

Here’s our picture gallery putting the Green And White Army in the spotlight for the Belfast clash.

Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

1. Northern Ireland v Germany

Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye) Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

2. Northern Ireland v Germany

Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press) Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

3. Northern Ireland v Germany

Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press) Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

4. Northern Ireland v Germany

Northern Ireland fans in the spotlight against Germany at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye) Photo: William Cherry/PressEye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GermanyBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice