15 of the best photos, including fan pictures, from memorable Northern Ireland trip to Sweden in 2007 as two teams prepare to meet again

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 15:49 BST
Northern Ireland’s first international outing of 2025 will be against Sweden at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on March 25, marking a first trip to the country since October 2007.

Nigel Worthington’s side picked up an impressive point on that occasion as Kyle Lafferty’s second half strike secured a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Euro 2008 qualifier.

Sweden ultimately went on to finish second in Group F behind eventual tournament champions Spain while Northern Ireland ended the campaign in third on 20 points.

Here are 15 of the best photos, including some brilliant fan shots, from the Green and White Army’s last trek to Sweden – recognise anyone you know?

Northern Ireland fans pictured in Stockholm ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden

1. Northern Ireland fans in Stockholm

Northern Ireland fans pictured in Stockholm ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans pictured in Stockholm ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden

2. Northern Ireland fans in Sweden back in 2007

Northern Ireland fans pictured in Stockholm ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland's fans pictured during their side's clash with Sweden in 2007

3. Inside the Rasunda Stadium

Northern Ireland's fans pictured during their side's clash with Sweden in 2007 Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans pictured ahead of an October 2007 clash in Sweden

4. Group shot

Northern Ireland fans pictured ahead of an October 2007 clash in Sweden Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Kyle LaffertySpain
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice