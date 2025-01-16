Nigel Worthington’s side picked up an impressive point on that occasion as Kyle Lafferty’s second half strike secured a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Euro 2008 qualifier.

Sweden ultimately went on to finish second in Group F behind eventual tournament champions Spain while Northern Ireland ended the campaign in third on 20 points.

Here are 15 of the best photos, including some brilliant fan shots, from the Green and White Army’s last trek to Sweden – recognise anyone you know?

1 . Northern Ireland fans in Stockholm Northern Ireland fans pictured in Stockholm ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden

2 . Northern Ireland fans in Sweden back in 2007 Northern Ireland fans pictured in Stockholm ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Sweden

3 . Inside the Rasunda Stadium Northern Ireland's fans pictured during their side's clash with Sweden in 2007