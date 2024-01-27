Northern Ireland under 15s celebrate a first-ever Victory Shield triumph back in 2000 with a squad including Steven Davis (front row, third left) and Paul Carvill (front row, right). (Photo courtesy of NI Schools' FA)

But news of Steven Davis’ retirement this week sparked a memory in Paul Carvill of that conversation a quarter of a century back.

In 1999 Carvill and Davis were international team-mates, two teenagers taking the early steps towards helping Northern Ireland under 15s create history the following November with a first triumph in the Victory Shield. That youth tournament, established in 1925, offered a stage for the Home Nations’ best and brightest.

A journey back from Dublin that day was just another stepping stone in the selection process towards finalising a squad for fixtures in 2000 against England, Scotland and Wales.

Carvill was part of the B squad at that point. Davis – unsurprisingly given his subsequent record-breaking achievements with Northern Ireland and celebrated club career in England and Scotland – was a prospect of rare promise.​

Davis’ decision to retire from the game has been met with widespread praise from the highest levels of sport by team-mates, managers and opponents keen to honour his rise up the ranks of professional football.

Carvill highlights many of the attributes lauded this week were obvious in the 14-year-old Davis – with that random chat sticking in his mind as an example of the person’s value more so even than the player.

"We had two squads, A and B, before the Victory Shield selection and everyone knew about people like Sammy Morrow, Chris Kingsberry and Steven Davis,” said Carvill. "I remember vividly having a conversation with Steven about his links with Aston Villa, how it all came about and he had such a nice way whereas other guys at that age could be arrogant over clubs across the water.

"I even recall talking to Steven and saying I didn't think I would make the Victory Shield squad as I was in the B group and those others were in the A but he was just really encouraging and positive.

"Steven was the man and a lovely, lovely fella - the most humble and nicest you would ever meet...I would have nothing but good things to say.”

Carvill set up the decisive goal for Kingsberry in the final game, a 2-1 win over Wales at Ballymena United which secured the landmark silverware for Northern Ireland.

"I was over at Preston North End then came home and played Irish League...I’m thankful for everything I got out of the sport and feel I over-achieved with what I had,” said Carvill. “I started my coaching badges at Preston and now am 10 years into my Healthy Kidz business in Portadown, so have no regrets.

"What Steven has achieved is amazing.

“He was always so technically good - Mr Consistency, an eight out of 10 every week.

“He wasn't big or strong but always had something about him.

"We had people like Chris, Sammy and Johnny Black, plus Dean Shiels around that squad, Henry McStay was a big superstar in that team connected to Leeds. Chris was linked up with Manchester United and Steven at Aston Villa.

"The humility of Steven as a person mixed with the drive as a player was so obvious even then - that sense of ‘I'm going to make it’.

"A scout for Leicester City over in Northern Ireland once told me how hard they chased Steven and everyone wanted him. Villa had a great reputation for how they looked after players and viewed as ahead of the time in how they approached the youth set-up.

"So many talented players struggled in England and returned back homesick but we never had any fears that Steven would settle. He had that inner belief, that bit of steel that nothing would hold him back.

"I watched him on Match Of The Day after his Villa debut thinking how brilliant it was and just so pleased to see Steven make that progress.

"I used to clean David Healy's boots when I was at Preston North End and he was another lovely guy you were delighted to see do so well.

"We trained under Bob Nesbitt every Saturday in Belfast and he was ahead of his time as a coach, putting us through patterns of play relentlessly.

"Bob wanted our midfield to rotate because Spain the year before won 5-0 or something playing that way and Steven took to it like a duck to water.

"Everyone can have that off-day...but never Steven. He was just so consistent with his touch and tempo and setting the tone all the time.”

Northern Ireland’s milestone moment kicked off with a win over England at Windsor Park.

"Back then Sky Sports used to broadcast the Victory Shield games,” said Carvill. "I remember our opening match against England and Wayne Rooney travelled but didn't play.

"We were looked on as minnows. But we beat them then drew with Scotland and Wales went 1-0 up in the final game but we scored two late on.

"It was a brilliant time and wonderful memories, even thinking back to the celebrations at Ballymena Showgrounds all in together that night.