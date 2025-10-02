9 potential managerial candidates Glenavon could look at after Paddy McLaughlin's exit

1 . Oran Kearney

Oran Kearney has made it clear his time in an Irish League dugout is far from finished and right now he seems like the leading available candidate. The former Coleraine boss led the Bannsiders to Irish Cup glory and had them competing at the Premiership's top-end - the Co Londonderry club finished second on three occasions under Kearney, who has also managed across the water at St Mirren. The chance to get back into the Irish League with a club of Glenavon's stature could be tempting. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little