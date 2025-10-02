9 potential managerial candidates Glenavon could look at after Paddy McLaughlin's exit

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant position at Mourneview Park as the Co Armagh club look to put a torrid beginning behind them and climb the table.
On Monday, Glenavon invited expressions of interest from those interested in taking over – here’s nine potential candidates they could look at for their next appointment.
1. Oran Kearney
Oran Kearney has made it clear his time in an Irish League dugout is far from finished and right now he seems like the leading available candidate. The former Coleraine boss led the Bannsiders to Irish Cup glory and had them competing at the Premiership's top-end - the Co Londonderry club finished second on three occasions under Kearney, who has also managed across the water at St Mirren. The chance to get back into the Irish League with a club of Glenavon's stature could be tempting. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
2. Jamie Mulgrew
Perhaps an outside shout considering Irish League legend Jamie Mulgrew has no senior management experience yet, but he's almost certainly going to make a top boss. Glenavon have made it clear they're open to a player/manager, just like when they appointed Gary Hamilton. He seems to be a natural successor to David Healy at Linfield, but with that a number of years away and Mulgrew currently working towards obtaining UEFA's Pro Licence, could he fancy getting into management sooner? Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter
3. Dean Smith
Dean Smith enjoyed great success with Loughgall, leading them back to the Premiership before being named Manager of the Year in his first top-flight campaign as the Villagers sealed safety comfortably. He departed his role at Lakeview Park in March and hasn't returned to management since, but having came through the ranks at Glenavon before developing into a senior star, he knows the Lurgan Blues extremely well. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
4. Dean Shiels
Dean Shiels is another manager currently without a position after departing Coleraine earlier this year. Shiels, who has also spent time in charge of Dungannon Swifts, guided the Bannsiders to a top-half finish last term before Ruaidhri Higgins took over for the European play-off. Only champions Linfield scored more goals than Shiels' Coleraine, but they also leaked quite a few - their defensive record improved after the January recruitment of Charles Dunne. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little