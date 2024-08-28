'A lot of clubs wanted to have him' - Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl excited by 'fantastic' loan signing of Northern Ireland international from Southampton
Having been linked with a number of potential suitors this summer, 20-year-old Charles will spend the 2024/25 campaign at Hillsborough as he continues to gain further senior club experience.
Charles, who has developed into one of Northern Ireland’s star players since making his debut against Greece in June 2022, started his career with Manchester City and made one Premier League appearance before signing for Southampton in a deal worth up to £15million.
He played 32 times last term as Russell Martin’s side earned top-flight promotion after beating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley and will now hope to help the Owls taste second-tier success.
Charles’ younger brother Pierce, who played in all three games of Northern Ireland’s U19 European Championship campaign this summer and received a maiden senior call-up from Michael O’Neill in June, is also on the books of Sheffield Wednesday, starting in both of their EFL Cup victories this season, including Tuesday’s 5-1 triumph over Grimsby Town.
Rohl is considered one of Europe’s brightest young managers having helped the club avoid what looked like certain relegation last term and can’t wait to work with Charles.
"I'm very happy to get such a player to Sheffield Wednesday,” he told BBC Sport Sheffield. “It's a huge step forward for us as a club...a lot of clubs wanted to have him and we got him. I know which clubs wanted him but we've got him and this is fantastic.
"He can carry the ball, he is smart, he understands the six position because he also played as a centre-back in the past which helps. He got promoted, he won the Champions League and has a lot of experience for a young age. You have to give him development time, which is my job. It's nice to have some young players and we have to help them.
"100% (it's exciting). He won't decide the game alone - he needs a group around him. To get such a player here shows in which direction we want to go. If we continue in this way with positive energy then we are on the right track."
