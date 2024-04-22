Aaron Donnelly: It would mean the world to Larne to retain our Premiership title against Linfield at Windsor Park
Tiernan Lynch’s side are within touching distance of celebrating further Premiership success and a point in Belfast would be enough to finish the job off, but even defeat would still leave destiny in their own hands ahead of the weekend due to superior goal difference.
It has been another memorable campaign for the Inver Reds, losing just two of 36 league matches to date while they’ve once again been defensive kings, conceding just 20 times – the next best record is Linfield’s 38.
Donnelly has played a key role in that return as one of Larne’s most consistent players throughout this season and the ex-Cliftonville defender says they’ll embrace tonight’s challenge.
"It would mean the world for us to finish the job off,” he said. “It has been a long season...we've been in since last June until now working hard to try and retain this title so hopefully we can get it done on Monday.
"These are the matches you want to be playing in...you'd much rather be playing in them than watching them.
"We're in a position to be playing in a massive game on Monday and hopefully we can get that win to retain the title.”
This season has provided a unique challenge for Larne, going from hunters to hunted after enjoying a maiden Premiership success, but Donnelly insists both title runs have been just as difficult.
"With the investment at Larne there was pressure on us to win something and we won the league title last year - that was massive for the club, for the town and for Kenny (Bruce, owner), who has put so much into the club,” he added. “It was really big last season and then this season we came in with a target on our back and everybody is hunting you down.
"You have that added bit of pressure too. This year has been more difficult with Cliftonville right in the mix up until recently and Linfield and us have been there the whole way.
"Now we have to go to Windsor to get it wrapped up...it's really exciting."