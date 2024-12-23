Aaron McCarey clear for Boxing Day derby as IFA confirm Portadown appeal over ban, plus Niall Currie seals double transfer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McCarey has been key to the Ports’ climb up the Irish League top table into second spot, after Saturday’s win, following second-tier promotion but looked set to miss this week’s Mid-Ulster showpiece at Mourneview Park after being hit with a one-match ban.
It is understood the ban is in relation to comments made by McCarey within a social media message over football fixtures called off as a result of Storm Darragh on December 6.
That suspension was expected to rule out McCarey for Thursday’s sold-out derby date but sources have confirmed an appeal lodged by Portadown – officially termed a Disciplinary Challenge – with the Irish FA in response to the punishment.
The IFA confirmed to the News Letter that “a Disciplinary Challenge has been submitted by the club and once this is deemed to be in order by the Disciplinary Committee the suspension will be lifted to allow the player to be eligible for selection for the Boxing Day fixture, until the Challenge is heard in the New Year”.
It is understood Portadown have subsequently received official receipt from the IFA of the appeal, leaving McCarey free to play until heard by the Disciplinary Committee.
News of McCarey’s availability will mark the third pre-Christmas boost for Ports fans following news of a double signing ahead of the January transfer window.
The Ports have announced a deal for James Teelan following the 22-year-old’s release from Crusaders. Teelan started off his career on the books of Portadown’s youth set-up before time at Dungannon Swifts and Newry City AFC.
Rabby Tabu Minzambia has also signed a deal with the Ports, subject to international clearance – joining Josh Ukek and Ahu Obhakhan as transfers via Shane Dolan, the Republic of Ireland head of player recruitment.
"We’re delighted to get James on board, he’s explosive and will carry a real threat,” said Ports boss Niall Currie on the club website. “We felt we needed to strengthen our wide areas and James can play right across the front line as well as a number 10.”