Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aaron McCarey will line out for Portadown in the Boxing Day derby date against Glenavon – with the goalkeeper’s suspension case now delayed to January following an appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCarey has been key to the Ports’ climb up the Irish League top table into second spot, after Saturday’s win, following second-tier promotion but looked set to miss this week’s Mid-Ulster showpiece at Mourneview Park after being hit with a one-match ban.

It is understood the ban is in relation to comments made by McCarey within a social media message over football fixtures called off as a result of Storm Darragh on December 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That suspension was expected to rule out McCarey for Thursday’s sold-out derby date but sources have confirmed an appeal lodged by Portadown – officially termed a Disciplinary Challenge – with the Irish FA in response to the punishment.

Portadown goalkeeper Aaron McCarey. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The IFA confirmed to the News Letter that “a Disciplinary Challenge has been submitted by the club and once this is deemed to be in order by the Disciplinary Committee the suspension will be lifted to allow the player to be eligible for selection for the Boxing Day fixture, until the Challenge is heard in the New Year”.

It is understood Portadown have subsequently received official receipt from the IFA of the appeal, leaving McCarey free to play until heard by the Disciplinary Committee.

News of McCarey’s availability will mark the third pre-Christmas boost for Ports fans following news of a double signing ahead of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ports have announced a deal for James Teelan following the 22-year-old’s release from Crusaders. Teelan started off his career on the books of Portadown’s youth set-up before time at Dungannon Swifts and Newry City AFC.

Rabby Tabu Minzambia has also signed a deal with the Ports, subject to international clearance – joining Josh Ukek and Ahu Obhakhan as transfers via Shane Dolan, the Republic of Ireland head of player recruitment.