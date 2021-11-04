Aaron McCarey handed additional two-game ban
Glentoran's Aaron McCarey has been handed an additional two-game ban by the Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee following his clash with teammate Bobby Burns last month.
The goalkeeper was sent off during the home game against Coleraine after the visitors late equaliser.
McCarey raced out to angrily confront Burns after Cathair Friel had made it 2-2 at The Oval, with the defender ending up on the ground.
Referee Andrew Davey dismissed the keeper, who has since served an initial three-game ban.
However, the 29-year-old was also charged with “bringing the game into disrepute” under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association.
McCarey was found guilty at an IFA hearing on Wednesday night, with his additional ban starting on 8 November.
Glentoran have the right to appeal the further two-match suspension.