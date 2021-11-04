Aaron McCarey handed additional two-game ban

The goalkeeper was sent off during the home game against Coleraine after the visitors late equaliser.

McCarey raced out to angrily confront Burns after Cathair Friel had made it 2-2 at The Oval, with the defender ending up on the ground.

Referee Andrew Davey dismissed the keeper, who has since served an initial three-game ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron McCarey clashes with Glentoran teammate Bobby Burns during the 2-2 against Coleraine

However, the 29-year-old was also charged with “bringing the game into disrepute” under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association.

McCarey was found guilty at an IFA hearing on Wednesday night, with his additional ban starting on 8 November.