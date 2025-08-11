​A family message of hope from the tragic passing of Aaron Moffett to “carry even a fraction of his spirit forward” stands as a lasting tribute so “the world will be a better place”.

​Aaron, 38, sadly succumbed on August 1 to injuries sustained in a July 12 road accident.

A eulogy delivered by brother-in-law and close friend Chris Wright in Knocknamuckley Parish Church at his funeral last week included sentiments the family circle now wish to see carried forward as the legacy of “someone so universally loved and respected”.

“Let’s be more like him … if we can carry even a fraction of his spirit forward, the world will be a better place,” he said. “Put simply … be more ‘Moff’.”

Aaron Moffett. (Photo by the Moffett family)

Chris highlighted “he had a presence, a warmth and that big, wonderful smile that drew people in and made them feel good, safe, valued and usually laughing … he was, quite simply, one of a kind”.

The touching tribute viewed Aaron “above all” as “what a husband”.

“Lindsey, he loved you with a depth and devotion that words can barely describe,” said Chris of a marriage from 2019 and partnership spanning around two decades together. “He was the most patient, loving man you could ever hope to meet and you were his everything.

“The way he looked at you, the way he cared for you, it was a love that we all knew was forever … now, he’s your angel.”

As the youngest of two children to Florence and John, Aaron was remembered as “an incredible son” and “a gentleman, a man who carried your love and values in everything he did … the kind of son who made the world a better place just by being in it”.

“He carried your strength, your kindness and your spirit every single day which made him become the perfect son-in-law too,” said Chris.

“To Hannah, he was the best ‘big’ wee brother you could ever ask for … loyal, protective and a bit of a wind-up merchant but always there when it mattered. The bond you shared was special.”

Viewed as “family in every sense of the word … we were so lucky”, a special mention was made of his role as “the most amazing uncle” to Bodhi, Sonny, Carson and Arthur, and recalled Aaron’s “magic way of making those kids light up … they adored him and he adored them right back, pouring his big heart into every moment he spent with them”.

Chris added: “As a friend, he’s impossible to describe … simply the best – loyal, reliable, kind and every single person here has a story that could make us all laugh until we cry. And he never let you down, as he absolutely loved being in company and everyone enjoying themselves.”

The eulogy included the promise to “continue making memories in your memory”.

Chris highlighted tributes from across Northern Ireland in honour of his celebrated football career, workplace professionalism, dedication to the Orange Order and varied interests as confirming “one of those rare souls … you simply couldn’t find a single person with a bad word to say about him, as shown by the outpouring of emotion”.