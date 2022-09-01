News you can trust since 1737
Aaron Traynor’s transfer deadline deal and Glentoran in multi-player business

Aaron Traynor has left Coleraine after five years on a busy day for Irish League clubs before the close of the summer transfer window.

By Patrick Van Dort
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:52 am

Traynor - the 32-year-old left-back - secured a switch to Cliftonville from Coleraine.

Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts featured in key deals.

The Glens secured highly-rated midfielder Terry Devlin from the Swifts - with Caolan Marron moving in the opposite direction on a permanent transfer.

Aaron Traynor on show for Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.

Teenager Devlin is a Northern Ireland under 21 international and rated as one of the most talented young midfielders in the Irish League.

Marron’s move to Stangmore Park marks a significant boost to the Swifts, with the defender on the radar of a number of Premiership sides.

Ben Cushnie has also left the Oval to sign for the Swifts, although only on a season-long loan.

Glentoran have also agreed to Ciaran O’Connor joining Newry City AFC on a season-long loan.

Newry added two other signings to the O’Connor deal - with former Crystal Palance Academy midfielder Emmanuel Omrore and ex-Drogheda United player Mo Boudiaf on board.

Adam Salley will reunite with former Portadown boss Matthew Tipton as the transfer-listed striker secured a season-long loan to Championship-based Ards from Shamrock Park.

