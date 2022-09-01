Aaron Traynor’s transfer deadline deal and Glentoran in multi-player business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traynor - the 32-year-old left-back - secured a switch to Cliftonville from Coleraine.

Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts featured in key deals.

The Glens secured highly-rated midfielder Terry Devlin from the Swifts - with Caolan Marron moving in the opposite direction on a permanent transfer.

Aaron Traynor on show for Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Devlin is a Northern Ireland under 21 international and rated as one of the most talented young midfielders in the Irish League.

Marron’s move to Stangmore Park marks a significant boost to the Swifts, with the defender on the radar of a number of Premiership sides.

Ben Cushnie has also left the Oval to sign for the Swifts, although only on a season-long loan.

Glentoran have also agreed to Ciaran O’Connor joining Newry City AFC on a season-long loan.

Newry added two other signings to the O’Connor deal - with former Crystal Palance Academy midfielder Emmanuel Omrore and ex-Drogheda United player Mo Boudiaf on board.