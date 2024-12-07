Aaron McCarey has branded the decision to postpone Portadown’s Premiership clash with Coleraine 70 minutes before kick-off as a “disgrace” with club officials and fans also having their say on social media after a number of Irish League matches were called off on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Darragh hit Northern Ireland on Friday evening, bringing significant rainfall and wind which resulted in three Premiership matches being postponed on Saturday morning, but Cliftonville vs Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts vs Linfield and Coleraine vs Portadown all remained on up until 1:30pm.

Cliftonville’s home fixture at Solitude was the first of those to be scrapped with an announcement made at 1:34pm and 16 minutes later the Swifts’ encounter against the Blues followed, but not before an array of fans from both clubs had arrived at Stangmore Park, leaving many furious at the late decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scheduled for 5pm, Coleraine vs Portadown was officially postponed at 3:50pm due to adverse weather conditions, much to the frustration of Ports goalkeeper McCarey, who posted on X: “@OfficialNIFL absolute disgrace. No leadership!

Dungannon coaching staff make their way out to the pitch shortly after today's match with Linfield was postponed due to weather conditions at Stangmore Park, Dungannon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Every man and his dog knew about the weather forecast! Making players and fans travel across the country when a decision should of been made last night/this morning. No leadership!!”

Lynda, a Portadown fan who had travelled to the Showgrounds, said under the club’s Facebook post: “Disgraceful we were just going into Coleraine when we seen this.

"We have travelled to matches in worse absolutely shambolic to leave it so late when PFC fans had to leave home at least 2 hrs before kickoff and some players travel even further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth added: “I'm now stopped on the side of the road and turning round to go home. Didn't buy tickets until 3pm as I left the house, waited as long as possible to see if they'd make an announcement, ridiculous timing from NIFL, the weather hasn't changed from this morning.”

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern was also left furious with the timing of the Blues’ postponement, posting on X: “Shambolic that our game is called off with some fans already at the ground and the rest on route. Questions need to be asked about why this call wasn't made much earlier.”

Blues fan Lorna, who was one of many supporters that made the trip to County Tyrone, said the whole ordeal felt like a “kick in the teeth for fans”.

"It’s extremely frustrating,” she said. “Other matches were called off this morning and our bus was booked for 12pm – there was absolutely no information put out about this match at all and no news of any pitch inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all left on the bus and we’re now out of pocket. It was £370 for our bus alone and just as we got in through the door we were told by the bar staff that the referee has called this one.

"It’s a long journey and we have kids on the bus, elderly people and we travel around the country for Linfield. Here we are left disappointed and out of pocket.

"There were 33 people on our bus and we’re left out of pocket because the supporters clubs pay for it and the passengers pay their way. We’ll have to come down here again and then pay for another bus.

"There’s nobody from Linfield or Dungannon, apart from the bar staff, in here to speak to anybody and we’re not the only supporters club that have travelled. It’s not good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four Championship matches were able to proceed, but Dundela’s home clash with Institute was abandoned with the score tied at 1-1 due to floodlight failure at Wilgar Park.

Ballinamallard United voiced their frustration on social media prior to Saturday’s journey to Ards – a near four-hour round-trip – with a post on the club’s Facebook account reading: “Today's Mallards match against Ards at Clandeboye Park, Bangor is going ahead despite our Club raising concerns to NIFL and Ards of the extremely and exceptional dangerous weather conditions that our players and management are expected to travel in.”

Mark Stafford’s side ultimately won 1-0 while Limavady United defeated Newry City 3-0 and Ballyclare Comrades completed a 2-1 comeback at Holm Park against Armagh City after going behind early.