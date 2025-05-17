'Absolutely buzzing': Liverpool fans all saying the same thing after Conor Bradley signs contract extension

Conor Bradley has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Liverpool until 2029 and it’s fair to say the club’s supporters are pretty happy about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has made 17 Premier League appearances this season to help Arne Slot’s side seal title glory and is set for an enhanced role at Anfield heading into next term with Trent Alexander-Arnold departing for Real Madrid.

Bradley has developed into a star at both club and international level, racking up 24 caps for Northern Ireland alongside being named his country’s Player of the Year for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Bradley came through the ranks at Dungannon Swifts before sealing a dream move to Merseyside and he has became a fan favourite, showing passion and quality when called upon by Slot.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Conor Bradley signs new Liverpool FC contract at AXA Training Centre on May 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Castlederg native has made 28 Premier League appearances in total throughout his young career so far and Reds supporters are delighted he’ll be continuing to represent the club after penning a new long-term deal on Saturday.

Samuel posted on social media: “Long term future secured and opportunity to claim the right back role his own. There’s Only One Conor Bradley.”

Ellis added: “Absolutely buzzing to hear Conor Bradley is staying! What a talent this lad is. Already a fantastic defender, and I've got a feeling he's going to be absolutely boss next season. Future is bright at Anfield!”

Gillian said: “This is fabulous news.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davinia added: “Congratulations to Conor, already a talented lad, but, he’s going to be immensely talented in the future, mark my words.”

Jack said: “My favourite player. I'm so proud of him to be the first ever Northern Irishman to win the Premier league title with Liverpool! The great Conor Bradley! YNWA.”

The Anfield Wrap, who produced a documentary on Bradley’s rise, posted a song which Liverpool supporters sing about the Northern Irishman: “He's Conor Bradley, number 84, He put Mbappe on the floor, He's boss in attack, a belter right back, He's gonna win the league and more.”

Bradley’s former club Dungannon were also amongst the thousands sending their congratulations, posting: “Congratulations, Conor! Fantastic news.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley has became a sporting superstar in Northern Ireland after his Liverpool exploits and he admits returning home is a little different these days.

"Yeah, quite a few people know who I am now back home!” he told the club’s website. “It's special.