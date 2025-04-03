Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine has hailed Daniel Gyollai as the “best goalkeeper in the league” after he was named the club’s Player of the Year in his debut Irish League campaign.

The 27-year-old arrived in Northern Ireland’s top-flight last summer having previously spent time with the likes of Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United and wasted no time in showing his quality with a string of impressive performances.

Gyollai has kept 11 league clean sheets this term to put Devine’s men in pole position to secure an automatic European position and also shone as the Glens progressed to the BetMcLean Cup final, where they were ultimately beaten by Cliftonville in extra-time.

Hungarian shot-stopper Gyollai has produced a highlight reel of quality saves throughout the campaign and hit the headlines earlier this season when he scored against the Reds at Solitude.

Daniel Gyollai has been named Glentoran's Player of the Year. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

In an award voted for by the club’s fans and organised by the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters’ Club, Gyollai claimed 54% of total votes ahead of Fuad Sule (21%) and Jordan Jenkins (9%).

Gyollai signed an 18-month contract extension at The Oval in January to remain in East Belfast until at least the end of next season and has became only the fourth goalkeeper to win the award after Albert Finlay (1965 & 1966), Alan Paterson (1994) and Elliott Morris (2014).

“To be voted Player of the Year by the Glentoran fans is a massive honour and something I’m extremely proud of,” he said. “From the moment I arrived, I felt welcomed and supported, and that connection has meant so much to me throughout the season.

“I want to thank my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone at the club who has helped make this such a positive season for me personally.

"However, the job’s not done yet – we’ve got big games ahead and European qualification to fight for. I’ll keep giving everything I can to help us finish the season on a high.”

Only Linfield’s David Walsh has kept more clean sheets than Gyollai this season and Devine hailed the impact he has made since joining the club.

“Dán has been absolutely exceptional since the day he walked into the club,” said Devine. “From his very first session, it was clear he was not only a top-class goalkeeper, but also a leader, a competitor and a calming presence who lifts the standards of everyone around him.

“His performances this season have been outstanding.

"He’s produced some massive saves at vital moments, none more so than his penalty stop on Tuesday night, and time and again, he’s stepped up when it’s mattered most.