Adam Carson focusing on the positives after Linfield Women suffer All Island Cup quarter-final defeat
The Blues fell behind in the 12th minute after Ceola Bergin’s strike, but responded through Northern Ireland international Keri Halliday moments later.
However, straight from the restart, Wexford regained the advantage with Freya De Mange’s stunning effort and the visitors struck again on the stroke of half-time thanks to Áine Walsh.
Halliday netted her second on the hour mark to breathe life into Linfield’s progression hopes, but Wexford were ultimately able to hold on and book their spot in the competition’s last-four.
"We did our research on Wexford and knew the game plan they were going to have...we knew they were going to overload us and they'd try to break us down centrally through rotations,” Carson told the club’s media channel. “We had a really positive week in training, came in with a concise game plan and executed it well during the game.
"We conceded three goals, two of them disappointing and one well worked. Overall you're disappointed but there are a lot of positives we've to take from that game.
"A key thing in football is character and it's all about reactions. We reacted well in certain moments. Especially after you score a goal the restart is always a tough one...it's one you have to deal with and manage, and unfortunately we didn't do it.
"Throughout the game our character was superb. When the opposition had the ball, to manage and dictate where you want them to play it takes a lot, but our girls were fantastic."
Linfield will be back in Women’s Premiership action on Friday evening when they host Derry City Women.
