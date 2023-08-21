The 26-year-old, who arrived at the Showgrounds this summer after topping the Championship goalscoring charts with Ards last season, works for Hyster-Yale – which is located about five miles from Mourneview Park, the scene of Saturday’s crucial win.

Having previously played for Portadown and living locally too, Salley could barely have picked a better time to pop up with his maiden strike.

"I live out on the Banbridge Road which is a stone's throw from here and I work with a lot of Glenavon fans,” he laughed. "I was getting a bit of stick during the week so I can go in this week and give them a bit back thankfully!

Adam Salley scores for Newry City against Glenavon. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

“There's a mix of Portadown and Glenavon fans so it's good that I can go in with my head held high – Portadown were beaten too so I have the joy this weekend!

"It (first goal) couldn't have happened at a better time with it being against Glenavon at home.

"With me being ex-Portadown and living in the area I'm going to have a lot of fans talking to me about it, so you can't beat a goal and 3-1 win five minutes away from the house."

There is undoubted expectation on Salley’s shoulders leading the line for Newry after his second-tier exploits last term when the former Northern Ireland youth international finished with 27 goals in 32 league appearances.

He’s now looking to firmly establish himself at Premiership level and is embracing the pressure that comes with achieving that objective.

"There was maybe a wee bit of pressure,” he added. "It's always going to be hard beating the tally I scored (last season) and it's a step-up in league with better teams and defenders will maybe be more switched on than in the Championship.

"I think if we play the way we have been playing then there will be goalscoring opportunities.