The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Pompey following his departure from Cardiff City earlier this summer and the transfer was confirmed on Saturday evening.

Lane, who has earned two senior Northern Ireland caps and was called up to the squad for their recent double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, switched to Fratton Park from Fleetwood Town in January while youth international star Devlin signed a three-year deal earlier this summer following a superb maiden campaign with Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels great,” Whyte told the club’s website. “It’s been a long few days and weeks talking and I’m glad to get it all done.

Gavin Whyte has joined Portsmouth. PIC: Portsmouth FC

“I spoke to John (Mousinho, manager) and he was a big factor. He motivates you as a player, so I think he’ll be the same as a manager.

“I obviously have a few other pals who play here and they had plenty of good words to say about the club.

“I was speaking to Paddy Lane and he’s been texting me over the past few days to ask if everything was done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also played with Marlon Pack and know young Terry Devlin from some Northern Ireland training camps.

“As soon as I heard that Pompey were interested in me, I knew that this was a place I wanted to come to."

Whyte, who penned a three-year deal with Portsmouth, has shown superb previous form in League One, scoring seven goals in 36 appearances for Oxford in his first season with the club and netted four times during a six-month loan spell with Hull City in 2021 to help them win the title under Grant McCann.

He’s confident that the group Mousinho has assembled is capable of competing for similar success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just a good fit for me and so I couldn’t wait to get the deal done – I want to be at a club that’s up there fighting,” he added. “I think we can do that this season with the players who were already here and those who have been brought in.

“I’m used to this league and had a really good season when I first came over to England to sign for Oxford.