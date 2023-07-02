After four years in the Mid-Ulster League, former Linfield youth product ready for a crack at Irish League level

The 23-year-old is now preparing for a crack at Irish League level next season after re-signing for Ards, who he left in the summer of 2018 for the Blues, and says he’s coming back a much-improved player with over 100 senior games now under his belt.

Crewe narrowly missed out on winning the league title last season after finishing behind Oxford Sunnyside on goal difference while they were also runners-up in the previous campaign to Ballymacash Rangers.

An extended period at Crewe Park has helped Maxwell develop and gather crucial experience ahead of his Championship move.

Connor Maxwell. PIC: Ards FC

"I always said when I left Linfield as an 18-year-old boy that I was at the time, people probably turned their noses up at it and thought 'what's he doing dropping down to that level?',” he said. “Looking back on the four years, it was the best thing I've ever done.

"At the time I was 18 and didn't really want to be playing reserve football anymore. At Linfield they have all the best players or can go out and get the best players, so I thought there probably wasn't going to be a path for me to make it as a first-team player.

"I looked at it and thought 'where am I going to go that I can play men's football, grow up and put me in good stead going forward?'.

"The offer to go to Crewe came out of nowhere but once we spoke it just felt like a really good option for me at the time so I went with it and am glad I did now."

Maxwell played in a Linfield side that included the likes of Northern Ireland international Trai Hume, Adam Carroll and Jack Scott, who has returned to Windsor Park this summer from Wolves.

The differences between reserve team football and the senior game were immediately clear to the defender and it’s a move he would recommend to anyone who is in the position he was.

"The difference even between playing for Linfield Reserves and Mid-Ulster football for Crewe was a completely different animal and it's worlds apart,” he added. “Getting to play men's football at that age stands you in good stead as you get older.

"When you go up to that level you're playing against men who have played for 25 years and know what they are doing. It hardens you up.

"I wouldn't have been the strongest or a person who was flying into tackles at that age, but after a couple of years of that level you learn that's what you have to do.

"Going to play in Mid-Ulster or any amateur football probably isn't the most attractive thing to do but the thing it let me do was develop under the radar. I was able to slowly get better, progress and play with good players.

"The team we had at Crewe, we had very good players who have played Irish League and will go back to the Irish League. It let me develop not in any spotlight. I played 90 minutes every week and hardly missed a game.

"I was developing slowly as I needed to and now I've got the move to go back and play in the Championship and see what I can do at that level."

Maxwell is now ready for the challenge that lies ahead at Ards, who will have their sights set on challenging at the top after finishing last season in fifth.

"I know how tough the Championship is and how tough it is to get out of it but I think the squad he's (Tipton) creating and the drive that he's making sure all of the players have, I think we will have a good go at it this year,” he said. “We will have to see what happens.

"It wasn't so long ago that they were an established Premiership club and hopefully we can get back there.

