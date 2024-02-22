Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old arrived at Breda Park after enjoying a prolific two-and-a-half year spell with Amateur League outfit Dromara Village, who he helped gain promotion to the NAFL Premier Division last term, scoring 64 goals in 73 outings across competitions.

He hasn’t let the step up in quality impact that return and it was his brace on Saturday that secured a 2-1 victory away to Ards – just Knockbreda’s second league win of the season – which has sparked new hope that they can close the 12-point gap on 11th-placed Dergview, who provide the opposition this weekend, with 12 matches to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy spent time with both Crusaders and Glenavon’s reserves as a teenager while he also briefly played in the Premier Intermediate League for Lurgan Celtic.

Knockbreda striker Marcus Murphy. PIC: Knockbreda FC

He was determined to test himself at a higher level once again and the ex-St James Swifts forward says he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to make that a reality with Knockbreda.

"I was ready to challenge myself at the higher standard,” he said. “I talked to the manager and it was a tough situation that they're in so there was no illusions about that and he needed goals.

"I was playing well and scoring goals at Dromara so it was a good move for me. I hadn't played in the Championship before so it was mainly about challenging myself and trying to push on. I had a few offers in January but I really couldn't say no to this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first few training sessions I did see differences in terms of pace of the ball and things like that and that put me in the mindset of how I need to play. When you're playing up front it's the same as in any league with tough, physical centre-backs. Thankfully I played well from the start.

"The goals have definitely made me settle quicker. I was nervous in the first few games which I was expecting. The few goals have calmed my nerves and hopefully they'll keep flowing."

Knockbreda face a daunting challenge in order to avoid relegation having conceded 73 goals and scored only 21 in 26 matches to collect just seven points, losing each of their last eight before Saturday’s timely triumph.

They defeated Dergview 2-0 in November and a repeat of that would instil further hope into Colin McIlwrath’s changing room that mission impossible could be on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone still believes it's possible...it's a mountain to climb but it's there to be climbed at the end of the day,” added Murphy. “The win last weekend has really gave us a boost that we needed.

"We're playing Dergview on Saturday so if we don't win then last week won't have meant that much...if we could win this weekend and pick up another few points before the split it would really put us in a good position.

"If you can build a bit of momentum then it's a totally different game. We will be playing against some of the top teams in the league but it's 11 vs 11 and every player in the Championship is good...anything can happen in a football match.