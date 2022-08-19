Aidan Wilson backing Glentoran forwards before clash with free-scoring Crusaders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glens left Larne with an away point as defender Wilson made his competitive debut for the club he joined this summer from Crusaders.

Wilson’s former team-mates enjoyed a 5-1 defeat of Dungannon Swifts as Paul Heatley and Ben Kennedy each finished on the scoresheet to boost confidence before the Oval derby date.

“I’m sure it will be a tough game, first and foremost,” said Wilson on Glentoran’s social media platforms. “Obviously I know all the lads well and I know the manager...I know they will be right up for the game.

Aidan Wilson on show for Glentoran against Larne. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They will be coming here giving it everything they’ve got...it will definitely be a tough game.

“The quality around our team, I think we’ve got a great chance.

“They’ve quality all over the pitch, they’re a good side - Ben’s got good quality, ‘Heats’ (Paul Heatley) has been around the league for years now.

“Both of them bring quality.

“But if we can limit them and look to the boys we’ve got in our front areas...Jay (Donnelly), ‘Mac’ (Conor McMenamin), Ally Roy, Rory Donnelly - we’ve got good players.

“Look at the numbers Jay and ‘Mac’ produced last year, so we’ve got the quality as well.