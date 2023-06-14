News you can trust since 1737
Ali Pour determined to keep key duo at Glentoran amid transfer links

Both Conor McMenamin and Bobby Burns have been linked with moves away from Glentoran this summer but owner Ali Pour says it’s on his list of priorities to try and keep them at The Oval.
By Johnny Morton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 19:05 BST

Northern Ireland international McMenamin, who is included in the senior squad for their upcoming EURO 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, is rumoured to be a target for multiple teams in England while Burns, the club’s Player of the Year last season, is yet to sign a new contract.

McMenamin has been one of the standout Irish League stars since making his return to Glentoran from Cliftonville in January 2021, scoring 39 Premiership goals in 72 appearances, and turns 28 in August so may view this as a key period of his career.

Burns has previous experience of being across the water having signed for Hearts from Glenavon in 2018 and also spent time with Livingston, Newcastle Jets in Australia and Barrow before coming home in 2021 after an initial loan in east Belfast.

Glentoran owner Ali PourGlentoran owner Ali Pour
Glentoran owner Ali Pour
Pour jetted in for a quick visit to Belfast on Tuesday and admitted that tying down key personnel to new deals is on his agenda.

"I will be talking to them and I would like to keep them all here if I can,” he said. “It is (a priority).

"If Conor has his heart set on leaving then there's not much I can do but we will try our best to keep him for sure.

"Who was talking about Conor Mac three years ago? Not many people. The fact he came here and we helped his growth is something to be proud of.

"If he does leave us to go across the water at his age, which is unheard of, we would be proud of that and supportive of it."

A player who looks almost certain to leave is 19-year-old midfielder Terry Devlin with the former Dungannon Swifts man impressing in his first season of full-time football.

New manager Warren Feeney will also undoubtedly be looking to put his own stamp on the squad ahead of the campaign kicking off next month and Pour predicts a busy few weeks coming up on the transfer front.

"It will be busy,” he added. “It's up to Warren and Paul (Millar) to decide what is happening with that but there will be a busy few weeks ahead."

