Glentoran owner Ali Pour has thrown his full support behind Declan Devine and “can see us doing a lot of good things together” after winning the Co Antrim Shield while he’s also hinted there could be further arrivals at The Oval this month.

Devine delivered the club’s first silverware success since 2020 after his side defeated Larne, who had won four consecutive competition crowns, in a penalty shootout at Seaview.

Pour was in attendance to watch what was just the club’s second trophy triumph since he took over at Glentoran in 2019 and feels there’s more to come under the impressive Devine.

"It's four years since the last one and what an amazing night,” he told BBC Sport NI. “It was an amazing performance and the fans were great - what a perfect ending. I'm very happy.

Glentoran owner Ali Pour with the Co Antrim Shield. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

"We played very well tonight and we had a few players injured as well. We're very strong contenders in the cups...we're very confident.

"This is a huge catalyst and it's for the fans that have supported us. It's a very important result.

"He (Devine) has transformed this club. To come in and restructure the whole thing is such a hard thing to do - he has done a phenomenal job.

"I'm very happy with him and he is here for a long time. I can see us doing a lot of good things together."

Glentoran have already signed Shane McEleney, Ciaran Coll and Christie Pattisson, who scored the winning penalty against Larne, this month while both fan favourite Dan Gyollai and shootout hero Andrew Mills signed 18-month contract extensions on Sunday.

They’ve been heavily linked with a move for St Mirren striker Kieran Offord after he scored 10 Premiership goals during a loan spell with Crusaders this term, reportedly having a six-figure bid accepted by the Scottish outfit.

Linfield are also interested in acquiring 20-year-old Offord and Pour admits it’s likely there’ll be more arrivals in East Belfast before the January window closes.