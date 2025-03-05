Amateur League champions confirm title-winning manager who represented club with 'pride and passion' has stood down

Reigning NAFL Premier Division champions East Belfast have announced manager Scott Harvey has stepped down.

Harvey joined the East Belfast coaching staff under Stephen Matthews and Paul Wilson in 2016 and played a key role as they secured a Steel & Sons Cup and Clarence Cup double during the 2018/19 season before being promoted to senior boss in 2022.

He spearheaded a historic campaign last term as his side sealed the club’s first Premier Division title in 30 years, finishing three points ahead of Crumlin Star at the summit and has departed with East Belfast sitting top of the league once again.

Lee Finlay and Matthews are set to take charge for the rest of this season before a new permanent manager is appointed.

Scott Harvey was part of the East Belfast coaching team that won the Steel & Sons Cup in 2018 before securing Premier Division title glory as manager in 2024. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

"East Belfast Football Club is sad to announce that manager Scott Harvey has stood down from his role,” the club posted on social media. “Scott came to the club at the start of the 2016/17 season as first team coach under Stephen Matthews and Paul Wilson.

"He was part of the coaching staff during that time that won the Steel and Sons Cup, 1A, and the Clarence Cup.

"Scott then became first team manager at the start of the 2022/23 season. He then wrote himself into the East Belfast FC record books after bringing us home our NAFL Premier League title for the first time in 30 years – something that will live long in the memory for him and everyone connected at East Belfast FC.

“The club would like to thank Scott for everything he has done for the club over the years.

"His work ethic and commitment over the years were second to none, and he was someone who represented our club with pride and passion.

"We would also like to thank the Harvey family, especially young Charlie, who always attended games and supported the club. We look forward to seeing you at games in the future.

“Lee Finlay and Stephen Matthews will stand in as interim managers until the end of the season, along with coaches Graham Sloan, Thomas Todd, and Ryan Davison.

"Lee has made the club aware he doesn't wish to be considered for the role next season. The club will advertise for the role in the coming weeks.”

Harvey also took to social media, saying: “Thanks everyone for all the kind words and a massive thank you to the club, players and staff I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the years.