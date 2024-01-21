After scoring five times as Willowbank picked up a mammoth 19-0 league victory on Saturday, Conall Maguire is determined to keep firing in front of goal to cap off what could be a memorable season on both personal and collective fronts.

Willowbank, who faced Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Cup fifth round earlier this month, have enjoyed a rapid rise through the Northern Amateur Football League ranks in recent years and maintained their unbeaten start to the Division 1B season with another impressive performance.

Thomas McCrory got the ball rolling in the 12th minute before Maguire netted four to help give the west Belfast outfit a 9-0 lead at the break with Declan Gill and Eoin McCullough also getting their name on the scoresheet.

Maguire added his fifth in the second-half and manager Decky McCrory, who was forced to bring himself on due to injuries, scored twice in a 10 minute cameo at Larne’s Academy of Sport.

Willowbank's Conall Maguire in Border Cup final action against Comber Rec on New Year's Day. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

The rout means McCrory’s men have now scored 60 goals in nine league matches, conceding just seven in the process, and they’ve still not lost a match in 90 minutes this season.

Maguire, who spent time at Cliftonville as a youngster, contributed 34 in all competitions last season as Willowbank were crowned Division 1C champions by going unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Having scored in five of his last six matches, including as Willowbank defeated Comber Rec 6-1 to win the Border Cup on New Year’s Day, Maguire is keen to maintain superb form in front of goal.

"It's all about momentum and I want to keep scoring,” he said. “It was a good team performance. Last week was a wee bit sloppy so the manager was on to us about our performance. It's all about performance first and keeping that good because then the goals will come.

"I love being in front of goal and in the box. I've been playing midfield and last week I was playing deeper. I scored from there but when I'm playing as an eight or 10 I feel good and like getting forward.

"I played up front yesterday but would usually play as a number 10. Big Tom (McCrory) is the striker and he's the top goalscorer. I used to be a striker but I like to play in behind and create goals too.

"I have 20 and I'm definitely not looking to stop now. My target for the season is always to hit double figures first and then move on from that. I want to get 10 and then I hit that and we're in a good position. I want to keep it going."

Maguire admits he’s never been involved in a senior match like Saturday’s before, but says it was important they kept showing their ruthless streak as players look to state their case for being included in a competitive Willowbank team.

"It was relentless yesterday and we kept going,” he added. “I thought the match would have been blown up early...I've never played in a match like that before.