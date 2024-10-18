Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victoria Athletic goal machine Reuben Stewart admits it’s an “incredible” feeling to have scored seven in one match for the second time – a return which helped bring his personal tally to a remarkable 17 in just six games this season.

Having returned to the club in 2017, Stewart registered his 100th goal three years later and has already gone well beyond 200 after scoring three or more in six of his last eight outings.

Last term, Stewart struck 42 times across competitions after scoring 49 in the previous campaign and has his sights set on surpassing those numbers this time around.

Saturday’s seven in an 8-2 DAWFL Division One victory against 3rd Bangor OB, which maintained unbeaten Victoria Athletic’s spot at the summit, included a 13 minute hat-trick and rather than get to bring the match ball home – the club wouldn’t have any left with Stewart’s recent record – he’s been promised an end-of-season reward.

Victoria Athletic striker Reuben Stewart scored seven goals last weekend. (Photo by Victoria Athletic FC)

"It has been a great start to the season with scoring 17 in six matches,” he said. “Getting seven in the one game obviously helps bring that up.

"You don't get to bring the ball home, you've to give it back, but I'm told I get a free pint at the end of the season! I'd two penalties and the rest were all with my left foot.

"One of them was at the corner of the 18-yard box and the rest were natural finishes from being inside the box. I wasn't expecting such a start like that to score three in the first 13 minutes.

"I feel confident that I'll always score, even if I'm not playing well. All I need is that one chance. I didn't end last season that well but now my confidence is sky high because I've started well."

The last time Stewart scored seven was back in January 2022 during their 11-2 win over Ravenhill Colts with the striker creating a piece of club history by becoming the first player to achieve that feat.

"I scored seven a while ago but the app didn't put any score on so the goals didn't count on the record last time I did it,” he added. “To do it twice is incredible.

"If things had gone even better on the day I could have had more but that's the way it goes. At least this one is on the app! Hopefully I can keep it going."

With such an incredible record, it’s no surprise that an array of teams come calling every summer trying to secure Stewart’s services, but he says there’s nothing quite like playing with your mates at the weekend.

"Every year there are a few offers but it's never really something I've wanted to do,” he said. “Hopefully I can get past that total from last season (42) because it was my lowest of the last few seasons.

"My highest was 57 I think before we moved leagues. It would make a difference if you get a good cup run but you never know who you'll come up against in those competitions.