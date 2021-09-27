Andrews ready for final push by Glens

“It was a bit of a shock when I was told that I had won the award,” said Andrews, who won the award over, respectively, Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies) and Amy McGivern (Crusaders Strikers). “As a team we have been performing well and, thankfully, I have been able to be a part of that and, hopefully, we can keep pushing on in the remaining weeks of the season.

“It is great to get recognised and great to get this award...I have felt good about my own performances and have been playing well over the last while.

“We maybe didn’t start the season as well as we wanted to as a team or as well as I wanted to personally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran Women's Joely Andrews has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Danske Bank Women’s Player of the Month for August. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“I have definitely grown into the league as the season has gone on and I think I have done well in creating chances for our forward players and just being a provider for them.

“There are quite a few internationals at the club and you know going into training that you are going to be fighting for your place and it makes it really good and it’s really competitive.

“It’s a challenge, but it is one that I embrace and I think one that everybody in the team embraces and it makes us better individually and as a collective.”

Glentoran Women face two closing league games, plus County Antrim Cup and Irish Cup finals.

“We have four absolutely massive games,” said Andrews. “We play Cliftonville first and that is the one everyone will be looking towards and it’s one that we have been looking forward to for a long time.”

NI Football League officials have introduced ‘a statement trophy’ for the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership.

The gold-and-silver plated torch will be presented to the Premiership champions following next week’s season conclusion - with Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies level on points heading into the closing two rounds.

Both clubs meet in the league on Wednesday at the BetMcLean Oval.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.