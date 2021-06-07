Andy Kirk takes over at Brechin City

The former Glentoran striker makes the move to Glebe Park after leaving his role as as Women’s First Team and Girls’ Academy Manager at Hearts.

He was appointed as manager of Hearts Women in August 2020 and led the team into their inaugural Scottish Women’s Premier League campaign, which drew to a close with a 1-1 draw against Spartans on Sunday.

Kirk also coached the men’s U15s, U17s, U20s and reserves sides as well as assisting with the first team at Tynecastle, but he is looking forward to the new challenge at Brechin, where he will work alongside former Hearts boss Craig Levein, who has joined the club as an advisor to the board.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Hearts for their support over the years and for the opportunities I’ve been given," Kirk told the Hearts website.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the women’s team over the past ten months. Like everyone, they’ve had such a challenging year but they’ve been an absolute credit to themselves and the club, and I’m proud to have been a part of their journey.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of delivering success for the Club and working with Craig Levein."

Interim Chairman Kevin Mackie added: "Andy was assistant to Daniel Stendel at Hearts and he clearly has the ambition and drive that we were looking for to take us on the next part of an exciting journey.