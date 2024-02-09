Andy Ryan's brace sends Larne top of the Premiership table following 2-0 victory over Loughgall

Andy Ryan celebrates scoring Larne's second goal against Loughgall. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Having won a 20th minute free-kick himself, Scottish ace Ryan curled a sensational effort beyond Berraat Turker, who remained rooted to the spot with no chance of saving the pinpoint shot.

The 29-year-old doubled his – and Larne’s – advantage in the second-half after taking the ball down on his chest before lashing it past Turker from just inside the box, adding to the double Ryan scored in last weekend’s 5-0 Irish Cup victory over Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means Tiernan Lynch’s men return to the summit ahead of Linfield’s trip to the Lurgan Blues on Saturday as the title race continues to hot up.

Loughgall, who are battling for a top-half finish and European football, didn’t lie down after the early adversity and came close to equalising through Andrew Hoey, only for a last ditch Cian Bolger tackle to deny the visiting playmaker.

The hosts almost scored a second on the stroke of half-time with Ryan flashing an effort just wide of the post after Oran Brogan had been dispossessed in midfield.

Larne started the second-half quickly with Chris Gallagher and Tomas Cosgrove both unable to convert half-chances in their side’s quest for another goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Hamilton Academical striker Ryan did find the opening which eased any home fans nerves by sliding beyond Turker after Dean Smith had introduced Ryan Waide and Leon Boyd for their club debuts in an attempt to get back into the encounter.