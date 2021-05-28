Andy Waterworth confirms ‘new club’ agreement

The 35-year-old striker departs Windsor Park with an impressive medal haul - including Premiership and Irish Cup honours from the current campaign.

Work commitments prevent Waterworth from signing up to Linfield’s full-time project so now he will turn his focus to a fresh challenge - with long-standing links to a Glenavon deal alongside interest from a wide range of Premiership rivals.

“I have agreed to sign for a club but it would be unfair of me to release that now,” said Waterworth. “We’ll have our title celebrations and then once the season is done and dusted I’ll say my farewells to everyone who has been a part of the journey at the club.

Andy Waterworth. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I’m sure my new club will want to release my signing themselves.

“Of course, there will be speculation but I think it is unfair of me to say at this stage.

“On Tuesday night the gaffer (Linfield boss David Healy) looked at me and thanked me and the baton has now been handed over to someone else - and what a great opportunity and what a great club to play for.”

