Andy Waterworth to take charge of Northern Ireland Women's side on interim basis
Former Irish League star Andy Waterworth has been named as the interim Northern Ireland Women’s manager for their friendly against Wales next month.
Following a successful playing career that included starring for the likes of Glentoran and Linfield, Waterworth moved into the role of Head of Elite Player Development at the Irish Football Association.
The women’s national side has been without a manager since Kenny Shiels left the position earlier this year.
Waterworth will take charge when they face Wales in an international challenge match on Thursday, 6 April at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Former senior international players Aaron Hughes and Roy Carroll will also be involved next month, taking up roles of interim senior coach and interim goalkeeping coach respectively.
The Irish FA’s Director of Women’s Football, Angela Platt, said: “I am delighted to have the support from Andy leading in this interim phase with the senior women’s programme until we complete our recruitment process for the new senior women’s team manager.
“It will provide a great opportunity for the players to learn from Andy, Aaron and Roy in preparation for what will no doubt be a tough game against Wales.”
Waterworth, who also heads up the Irish FA JD Academy and played for Northern Ireland at both U19 and U21 level, first earned a coaching qualification back in 2002, attaining a Level 1 certificate (now National Coaching Certificate). He completed his UEFA Pro Licence in 2020.