Following a successful playing career that included starring for the likes of Glentoran and Linfield, Waterworth moved into the role of Head of Elite Player Development at the Irish Football Association.

The women’s national side has been without a manager since Kenny Shiels left the position earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterworth will take charge when they face Wales in an international challenge match on Thursday, 6 April at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Andy Waterworth

Former senior international players Aaron Hughes and Roy Carroll will also be involved next month, taking up roles of interim senior coach and interim goalkeeping coach respectively.

The Irish FA’s Director of Women’s Football, Angela Platt, said: “I am delighted to have the support from Andy leading in this interim phase with the senior women’s programme until we complete our recruitment process for the new senior women’s team manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will provide a great opportunity for the players to learn from Andy, Aaron and Roy in preparation for what will no doubt be a tough game against Wales.”