Another unbeaten run is the goal for Cliftonville's Jonny Addis

But the defender is more than happy to make a contribution after picking up his first goal for the club in the midweek BetMcLean League Cup win over Ards.

Addis opened the scoring in the 4-1 win at Clandboye Park and he is hoping he can maybe chip in with a few more throughout the season.

“It was nice to get off the mark,” he told the club website. “The first half was difficult trying to wear them down and we got the goal from a set-piece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Addis celebrates his goal against Ards with Paul O’Neill

“I maybe could have had a second a few minutes later.

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about of late, especially in games when maybe things aren’t happening for you.

“Set pieces could prove vital in those games.

“So yes it was nice to get one, hopefully I can build on it and get a few more now.

“I’m enjoying it here. It obviously helps when you’re winning games, but I’m loving every minute of it.”

Addis admitted it was good to get back to winning ways again after slipping to their first defeat of the season against Ballymena United last Saturday.

With three home league games on the trot, starting with the visit of Glenavon today the defender says the Reds support will have a big role to play in them putting another unbeaten run together.

“It was important to get over Saturday as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Hopefully we can build on it and get another run going.