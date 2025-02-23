Aodhan Doherty feels Linfield experience has helped him hit the ground running at Blackburn Rovers

Aodhan Doherty feels achieving his ambition of playing senior football for Linfield has helped him make a seamless transition into life at Blackburn Rovers.

Northern Ireland youth international Doherty was one of three Blues youngsters that made the move to England last summer after being handed opportunities by David Healy alongside Braiden Graham (Everton) and Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).

Having came through the youth ranks at Windsor Park, 18-year-old Doherty made nine Premiership appearances for Linfield last term and also shone in their BetMcLean Cup semi-final win over Larne, providing an assist mere minutes after coming off the bench before scoring his penalty in a shootout success.

Doherty has since signed a three-year professional contract with Blackburn and been a standout star for the club’s U21 side, scoring three times and providing a further three assists in Premier League Two, while he was also on the scoresheet in a National League Cup clash against Forest Green Rovers, who are battling for League Two promotion.

Aodhan Doherty is impressing at Blackburn Rovers after gaining senior experience with Linfield. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

There’s often a debate surrounding which path is the correct one for young players to take – staying at home longer to gain senior experience or make an early move into a club’s academy – but Doherty always wanted to represent Linfield and feels it has helped him adjust to life in England.

"My plan was always to play first team football for Linfield because I loved coming up through the academy,” he told the News Letter. “I said to my family that I wanted to play for the first team and hopefully I could get a move from that.

"Playing in the first team definitely benefits you for coming over here because you're playing against men and know what to expect.

"If you get that chance to sign for a team in England and you're training with the first team, you know what they expect of you with the hard-work and professionalism. It's very beneficial having that experience.

"That night against Larne in the League Cup semi-final was probably one of the best of my career so far."

It’s testament to the Premiership’s continued growth that Doherty regularly comes up against talent that developed at Irish League clubs – a meeting with West Ham earlier this month seen him take on Josh Briggs and Sean Moore while former Dungannon Swifts youngster Darren Robinson turned out for Derby County.

Doherty takes great pleasure in seeing his friends thrive on their own respective footballing journeys and hopes to see even more make a similar move this summer.

"Northern Ireland has got more attention now from clubs in England and Scotland,” he added. “I know a few boys will be moving this summer and I hope they can go over and do really well.

"I caught up with Briggsy before the (West Ham) game because he's one of my good mates outside of football too. Seeing all the boys from Northern Ireland doing well is great.

"It's nice to see people that you grew up with back home coming over to England or Scotland, settling in and doing well.

"Mason Munn and Fra Turley both made their debuts in Scotland as well. I grew up with them and it's great to see them doing well.

"They are my best mates outside of football so we have a laugh and it's nice to see them doing so well. Hopefully more can keep coming over and doing it."

Doherty has already had the chance to train alongside Blackburn’s senior squad, who currently occupy a Championship play-off spot, giving him a further taste of the standard required to thrive at Ewood Park.

He’s certainly on the right track in Lancashire and is determined to keep performing in order to achieve his dreams.

"There were a few clubs interested but when I came over and visited Blackburn it was a family club...I knew I'd be able to settle in,” he said. “I'm glad I made that choice because it has been great and there's a real pathway into the first team which you've seen with the likes of Adam Wharton. It has been great.

"The first couple of months I was hitting the post or the goalkeeper was making good saves, but when I got my first goal against West Brom I started scoring more.

"I had a chat with the coaches at the start of the season about goals and assists and set myself a target...I'm not too far off it now.

"The main priority is for us to get into the top-16 and into the Premier League International Cup again because that was a great experience playing against clubs from across the water like Benfica and Athletic Bilbao.