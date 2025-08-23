Glenavon have announced a decision to place Isaac Baird on the transfer list “at the player’s request” – with recent online speculation linking the highly-rated midfielder to a rival Irish League club.

Baird put pen to paper on what was reported in February following an official Glenavon statement as “a new multi-year long-term deal with the club”.

However, just hours after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Coleraine for 10-man Glenavon, club officials stated the following:

“Glenavon FC can confirm that Isaac Baird has been made available for transfer at the player’s request,” read the statement published online via social media and the club website. “The Club has, despite numerous attempts to convince the player otherwise, reluctantly accepted his request.

Isaac Baird (right) on show last season for Glenavon in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We would also stress that contrary to social media reports there has been no fall out between the player and management at Glenavon and Isaac remains part of the club’s plans moving forward and until such time that an acceptable transfer fee is offered and accepted for him.”

Baird made his Glenavon debut in August 2022 following a move from derby rivals Portadown.

Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin was asked about the Baird situation during his post-match interview with the official social media team and confirmed “disappointingly he’s informed the club that he doesn’t want to represent us no more”.

McLaughlin added: "Which is sad to hear any player telling you that...really disappointed because we’ve worked so hard with him over the last 18 months.

"He’s had a nightmare injury spell with his cruciate and then the hamstring injury.

"We’ve worked extremely hard behind the scenes with Isaac and we give him all the support that he needed and the backing.

"We actually improved his contract when he was injured and we were all geared for him coming back into the team and back into the fold.”

McLaughlin described the situation as “sad, disappointing and frustrating” and “he leaves us with no option to leave him out until he finds himself a club, which apparently is a done deal”.