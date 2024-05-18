Football. (Photo by Pacemaker)

A special appeal has been launched in search of information relating to a 2004 junior international friendly between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Clara McGann is writing a history of the All Blacks AFC and Breska Rovers AFC clubs in the Republic of Ireland for a community project.

Of particular interest is a meeting between the junior internationals in Monaghan’s Century Homes Park on Saturday, August 21 in 2004.

The squads were listed as follows from the scoreless draw, with a return fixture planned for Loughgall on Wednesday, August 25, 2004:

NORTHERN IRELAND: Ryan Brown (Bangor), Andy Bonner (Donegal Celtic), Evan Forsythe (Ballyclare Comrades), Gareth Liggett (Ballinamallard United), Aaron Thornton (Coagh United), Brian Hylands (Dundela), Ian Crockett (Tobermore United), Michael O’Neill (Armagh City), Michael Moore (Carrick Rangers), Mark Craig (Ballyclare Comrades), Steven Rogan (Kilmore Rec), Craig Dougherty (Dundela), Gareth Sproule (Dergview), Barry Holland (Bangor), James Tonilty (Dergview), Tony Miskelly (Dundela).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Eoin Lynch (Fairview Rgs), Michael Kiernan (Avondale), Bobby Byrnes (Bluebell Utd), Keith Bruen (Ballymun Utd), Barry Heffeman (Fairview Rgrs), David Wall (Fairview Rgrs), Aiden O’Mahoney (College Corinthians), Barry Flynn (Portmarnock FC), Rory Beechinor (Rockmount FC), Aiden Murray (Everton FC), Daryl Kavanagh (Carrick Utd), Brendan O’Connell (UCC), Ray O’Leary (Blarney Utd), Martin O’Neill (Newtown-on-Fergus), David Spratt (Avondale), James Walsh (St Michael’s).

“I would live to hear from players, managers and coaching staff past and present, supporters, anyone with a photograph or newspaper clipping...or even just a good story or memory,” she said. “Or anybody with information or material relating to that friendly in 2004.

"Everyone’s contribution counts and this is a project for the community...all are welcome to get involved and have their voice heard.”