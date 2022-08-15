Ards edge closer to new home after land lease deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lough 41 Championship club plans to build a new football ground capable of hosting NIFL Premiership fixtures.

The proposed 2,000-capacity stadium will include two seated stands, changing rooms, floodlights and a car park.

Ards Football Club chairman Warren Patton said: "We're delighted that we have reached an agreement on the Floodgates land.

Ards FC Vice-Chair Stephen Wilton, Ards FC Chairman Warren Patton, Mayor of Ards and North Down Karen Douglas, Ards FC Secretary Andrew Rodgers and Chief Executive of Ards and North Down Stephen Reid.

"I would like to thank Council Chief Executive Stephen Reid for his diligence during this process. I'd also like to thank the Councillors and our local MLAs for their support.

"This agreement is a massive boost for our football club and the entire Ards area, as at long last we have land to call our own in Newtownards. This is a big step forward on our journey home.

"We will now begin the process of securing the funding necessary to build a new stadium. To do this, we will work to identify new partners who can help us on the next stage of our journey.”

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas commented: “The Council has given a lease to Ards Football Club which represents another milestone in the club’s quest to develop a new football stadium.