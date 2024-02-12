The Clearer Water Irish Cup trophy. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The fixture has been in the spotlight across recent weeks for a number of reasons – with security issues over the date and choice of venue followed by a player ineligibility protest.

Now Ards’ confirmation to exercise the right of appeal on a previous ruling by the Irish FA has led to further question marks.

Ards confirmed in a club statement officials have “decided to appeal the IFA's Challenge Cup Committee's decision to dismiss the club's protest in relation to our sixth round match” .

An initial protest was lodged by Ards over Institute listing Oisin Devlin as a late addition to the substitutes' bench after originally being omitted from the teamsheet for the sixth-round tie on February 3. This process was viewed in breach of Irish Cup regulations as Rule 7C includes amendments “must be communicated to the opposing team manager in the presence of one of the Match Officials as soon as possible prior to the commencement of the match”.

A ruling last week by the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee confirmed they had “unanimously agreed not to uphold the protest received from Ards FC in relation to their Clearer Water Irish Cup round six tie against Institute on Saturday 3 February 2024. The decision by the Challenge Cup Committee means Institute will play Linfield in the quarter-finals of this season's Irish Cup.”

Mikhail Kennedy’s goal settled the sixth-round match in the favour of Institute over Ards to set up a dream The Ryan McBride Brandywell home clash with Linfield, originally scheduled for March 2. However, concerns over security and travel logistics were raised given Derry GAA host Dublin that evening at nearby Celtic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Derry City at The Brandywell on Friday, March 1 against St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland, consultations between the PSNI, Institute and Linfield led to a Sunday, March 3 date confirmed last week.