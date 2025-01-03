Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley has returned to training ahead of their weekend Premier League showdown against Manchester United at Anfield.

Bradley has been out of action since picking up an injury during the Reds’ Champions League win over Real Madrid – an evening where the 21-year-old stole the headlines after a stunning tackle on Kylian Mbappe.

He has made seven Premier League appearances so far this season and could be involved on Sunday as Slot’s side look to extend their advantage at the summit against their fierce rivals.

“Conor and Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) will train with us today for the first time,” Slot told the club’s website. “So, [I am] curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley tackles Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Champions League clash at Anfield. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

"They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?’. They will train with us today, the two of them.”

Bradley could be set for further Liverpool involvement if Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move to Real Madrid goes through in the summer.

The England international has been linked with a switch to the Spanish giants, but Slot insists the full-back’s full focus remains on the task at hand.

“I completely understand the question and why you ask it, but you already know the answer: these conversations I have never shared, not about Trent, not about any others, about what I talk to them about,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent, so let’s leave it at that.

“I can tell you he is playing on Sunday and hopefully he brings the same performances as he brought in for the last half-year, because everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here.

“I see him on the training ground every day working his ass off. He is fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday.

“If it would destabilise players at Liverpool if other people talk about them, then we would really have a problem because if you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world everybody is always – for 12 months long – talking about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs.

