​Northern Ireland Women suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening as Arsenal ace Katie McCabe starred to help the visitors maintain their 100% UEFA Nations League winning record.

​After making a bright start in their first outing at the National Stadium in over 18 months, Northern Ireland fell behind in the 36th minute as Lucy Quinn, who also scored in the pair’s September meeting, weaved past Sarah McFadden before striking beyond goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Quinn then turned provider just two minutes later as the Republic of Ireland doubled their advantage with Heather Payne finishing from close range.

In what was a disastrous start to the second-half, Kyra Carusa netted her fifth goal of the campaign before captain McCabe, who was voted the 22nd best player in the world at the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony, showed her quality by curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner via the crossbar – adding to two assists.

Republic of Ireland’s Kyra Carusa celebrates scoring against Northern Ireland during Tuesday night’s UEFA Women’s Nations League game in Belfast. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Louise Quinn scored the Republic’s fifth in the 61st minute with a powerful header, rising highest to convert Megan Connolly's pinpoint corner.

Glentoran striker Kerry Beattie, who finished the Women’s Premiership as top goalscorer with 28, gave the home fans something to cheer about by directing Halloway’s driven cross beyond Courtney Brosnan.

The goal action wasn’t finished though as the Republic grabbed their sixth with Caitlin Hayes converting from another Connolly corner.

Tanya Oxtoby made three changes from the Northern Ireland team that defeated Albania 4-0 last time out with Rebecca Halloway, Nadene Caldwell and Caragh Hamilton drafted into the starting line-up in place of Demi Vance, Danielle Maxwell and Joely Andrews.

The hosts still had a chance to finish second behind Eileen Gleeson’s group winners and they settled quickly into the game with captain Marissa Callaghan blasting over the crossbar after Halloway’s corner reached her at the back post.

However, they went behind moments later through Quinn’s strike and the floodgates then opened in Belfast.

The Republic were quickly two ahead, showing the ruthless streak of a side ranked 23 places higher with Payne ending a move she started in fine style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the McCabe show after the break with the 28-year-old teeing Carusa up for a smart 47th minute finish at the near post after being left in acres of space on the left-hand side.

McCabe got her name on the scoresheet soon after by unleashing an effort with her so-called weaker right foot past a helpless Harvey-Clifford.

Birmingham City defender Quinn rose unchallenged to provide Connolly with a second assist of the evening, emphatically powering home her header.

Beattie’s 74th minute goal from close range ultimately proved to be a consolation with Hayes sliding in to grab a sixth for her side from another Connolly delivery.