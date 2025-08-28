Arsenal coach feels position change is bringing best out of former Irish League youngster

Arsenal U18 coach Adam Birchall believes a positional switch is helping bring the best out of former Linfield youngster Ceadach O’Neill after his sensational start to the new season.

O’Neill came through the youth ranks at Windsor Park and made his senior debut for David Healy’s side before earning a move to the Premier League giants last summer.

The 17-year-old signed his maiden professional contract at the Emirates in April and O’Neill ticked off another personal milestone this week after he was named in Northern Ireland’s U21 squad for the first time.

At the start of the 2025/26 campaign, O’Neill has been moved into a striker role for the Gunners’ U18s – a switch which has yielded impressive results.

Ceadach O'Neill of Arsenal during the U18 Premier League Cup match between Arsenal U18 and Peterborough United U18 at Sobha Realty Training Centre. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

O’Neill scored twice in Tuesday’s 4-0 Premier League Cup victory over Peterborough United, adding to the three goals he has netted in two league appearances already this term.

It could be a big season for the Kilrea youngster, who continues to impress coaches at Arsenal, and Birchall was full of praise after O’Neill’s latest performance.

“I’m really pleased for Ceadach, he’s playing a bit more as a nine now, but one thing he does have is that he’s going to threaten in behind,” he told the club’s media channel. “He’s got really good technique and ball-striking, so in those moments, giving him the opportunity to practice as a nine, to find the composure, I think that’s five goals in three games for him, so I’m really pleased for him.”

O’Neill moved to England alongside Linfield team-mates Braiden Graham (Everton) and Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers) last summer with the trio all included in Tommy Wright’s U21 squad for next month’s European Championship qualifying trip to Georgia.

He made two Premiership appearances for the Blues during the 2023/24 campaign and hit the ground running at Arsenal – the club he grew up supporting.

“I knew it was going to be a bit of a challenge moving over, but I think I settled in well,” O’Neill said after signing his professional contract. “My first game we played West Ham away and I scored two, so it was a good start to the season.

"I think a winger needs to be able to score goals, so it's something that I'm working on, just trying to get better at in the future.

“Growing up, my dad supported Arsenal, so I grew up supporting Arsenal and I really liked watching Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil growing up because they were unreal players and I really loved watching them.”

O’Neill has already had an opportunity to train alongside Arsenal’s senior stars with boss Mikel Arteta showing a willingness to promote youth – 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly is established at first-team level while Max Dowman made his debut aged 15 on Saturday.