Bailey Peacock-Farrell relishing special moment of 50 caps for Northern Ireland

​Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to earn his 50th Northern Ireland cap in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Germany and the moment will feel extra special after a difficult 12 months.

The 28-year-old returned to the side for Thursday’s 3-1 win in Luxembourg, a year removed from his 48th appearance in last September’s 1-0 loss to Bulgaria.

Back then the half-century looked imminent, but a month later Peacock-Farrell had lost his starting place at Birmingham and was dislodged from the Northern Ireland side by Pierce Charles.

Struggling with a lingering shoulder issue that did not fully clear until the summer, Peacock-Farrell was left out of the squads in March and June as Charles made the number one shirt his own.

Northern Ireland’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell in action against Luxembourg. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

But injuries to Charles and Conor Hazard coupled with Peacock-Farrell’s return to regular football on loan at Blackpool this season – albeit with a rocky start – saw Michael O’Neill recall him this month.

“(Getting to 50) was the first thing on my mind when I got the call up for this camp,” Peacock-Farrell said. “I’ve been thinking about it for a year now.

“It was not nice being away from the squad,” he added. “I’m really happy to be back and be a part of it and do what I can to help the team.

“Obviously, I’ve been in the squad since I was 20, maybe every single one.

“I haven’t missed (one) and to miss a few hurt a little bit, but it was necessary to get the body back to what it needs to be because I’ve gone seasons and seasons with maybe a couple weeks off and it catches up to you after a while.”

O’Neill remained in touch with Peacock-Farrell throughout, but the Darlington-born stopper could see for himself the competition level in the squad rising as Charles made his mark.

“I knew Pierce’s quality when I was at (Sheffield) Wednesday,” he said. “He was 16 at the time and he was training above the under-18s and the under-21s and he was with us. I just knew his quality then and I’m not surprised he’s showing it now.

“I think this is probably the most competition we’ve had collectively where we’re all playing and playing well. It’s a great opportunity and a good headache for Michael.”

But the shirt is his again for now at least, and Peacock-Farrell can look forward to bringing up his half-century away to the four-time World Cup winners.

“It’s not bad,” he said with a smile. “It’ll be better once we have a good result there. But to make a 50th, it’s a great achievement. Hopefully it will come and to play against Germany while doing it, that doesn’t get much better.”

Northern Ireland have a tradition of handing the captain’s armband to a player making a landmark appearance, though nothing is set in stone. If offered, Peacock-Farrell would not hesitate to take it.

“I think it’s a great honour and if that’s what Michael chooses, then Michael chooses it,” he said.