"We have to be positive in that sense and use that as motivation to try and get this club back to where it belongs.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballyclare Comrades boss Barry Baggley admits his side’s “Jekyll and Hyde” play-off showing summed up their season after the club’s 12-year Championship stay came to an end following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Queen’s University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lost out 3-0 in Tuesday’s first leg, Ballyclare faced an uphill task as they looked to preserve second-tier status, but almost pulled off mission impossible, falling narrowly short despite winning 2-0 on Friday evening thanks to goals from Keevan Hawthorne and Brandon Doyle.

It was a season of significant change at Dixon Park with manager Stephen Small resigning in December while a number of senior players left during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boss Baggley made no fewer than 21 signings as he put together a new-look team, but Ballyclare were dragged into a relegation battle after Newington’s upswing in form and have now dropped into the Premier Intermediate League alongside Newry City.

Ballyclare Comrades manager Barry Baggley. (Photo by Ballyclare Comrades)

"It was just too little, too late,” Baggley told the club’s media channel. “The boys are devastated.

"Congratulations to Queen’s, they are on a 10-game run and we wish them all the best for the Championship.

"From our perspective, the two games probably sums up our season since we came in, Jekyll and Hyde – brilliant tonight and everything we asked from the boys, work rate, intensity, tracking runners...we didn’t get any of that on Tuesday unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With that being said, that’s a great group of lads in there and they are a credit to the club. Unfortunately we came up short and that’s on me – that’s not on the players or coaching staff, I’m solely responsible.

"I’m gutted for the fans and the people behind the scenes because they deserve better and I just wish we could have got an extra couple of points to keep us in the division.”

Baggley ultimately won three of his 15 Championship matches in charge of Ballyclare after joining from Crewe United, alongside picking up four draws, and will now hope to help the County Antrim club bounce back in a competitive third-tier.

He has pointed to Bangor as the “perfect example” with the Seasiders dropping into the Ballymena & Provincial League in 2017 but have now booked a Premiership return after winning the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we had have got that performance on Tuesday night we’d probably be having a different conversation now,” added Baggley. “As I said to the lads, it has been a privilege of mine working with them and a privilege being at the club, I really mean that.

"Results aside, I’ve no regrets, I’ve enjoyed it. We’ll lick our wounds here and get over the disappointment.

"The club will get back to where it belongs and we’ll use Bangor as the perfect example. Bangor were in the Ballymena League a few years ago and will be playing Linfield and Cliftonville next year.

"We have to be positive in that sense and use that as motivation to try and get this club back to where it belongs.