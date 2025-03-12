Ballyclare teenager hailed as 'absolutely brilliant' after former Irish League youngster and 'great lad' continues to impress at Everton

Former Irish League youngster Jack Patterson continues to impress at Premier League giants Everton with his latest performance, which helped set up victory over West Brom, hailed as “absolutely brilliant” by U21 chief Paul Tait.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyclare native Patterson remains the second-youngest player to make a Premiership appearance over the past 15 years after coming off the bench for Crusaders aged 15 years and 78 days against Warrenpoint Town in January 2021.

In total, Northern Ireland youth international Patterson made four league outings for the Crues under Stephen Baxter, including starting in their final pre-split fixture of the 2021/22 season – a 4-2 win at Dungannon Swifts – before moving to Everton a matter of months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old quickly progressed into the Toffees’ U21 side and has been a mainstay in Premier League Two this term, providing three assists from midfield to help put Tait’s side in play-off contention.

Jack Patterson in Irish League action for Crusaders against Coleraine. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Patterson has also had an opportunity to come up against senior opposition after starting in an EFL Trophy showdown against a Stockport County side that currently sit fifth in League One.

He played a key role as Everton’s U21s extended their unbeaten league run to three matches and was also joined on the pitch by former Linfield youngster Braiden Graham, who is another ex-Irish League talent thriving in England.

"He was absolutely brilliant for us,” said Tait on Patterson. “I’m made up for him because he’s a great lad and I’m delighted with the way he played tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson signed a maiden three-year professional contract at Goodison Park in October 2022 after impressing for their U18s.

“To get a professional contract as a footballer is every young boy’s dream,” he told the club’s website at the time. “It means so much to me, my family, and everyone back in my hometown of Ballyclare.

“I’ve settled in very well ever since I joined Everton in the summer. From day one, the players have really taken me in. It feels like I’ve been here for years.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Leighton Baines. He’s a very humble and down-to-earth person. He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in football and I love playing for him.