Lee Forsythe’s side followed up their Mid-Ulster Intermediate A title success by finishing second behind PIL champions Bangor last season, missing out on a spot in the Championship after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Knockbreda.

They’ve recruited smartly this summer with the likes of Bennie Igiehon, Fra Brennan, Gary Warwick and Christopher Crane, all of whom have experience in the top-two flights of Northern Irish football, arriving at The Bluebell Stadium to complement a talented squad.

With Warrenpoint Town dropping down into the Premier Intermediate League after being denied appropriate licences to continue in the Championship by the Irish FA, many believe those two teams will be fighting it out at the top, but Smith feels other sides will be more than capable of causing trouble.

Ballymacash Rangers striker Jack Smith pictured at Windsor Park alongside Kieran Quinn and Darren McPolin from Playr-Fit. PIC: NIFL

"I completely disagree with it being between us and Warrenpoint,” he said. “I think a lot of teams are going to be a big surprise and this could be the tightest it has been in years.

"People just don't understand how hard the league is. You could be top of the league and travel to someone down the bottom or a tough place like Portstewart and get beat. It's not one of these leagues where you'll romp teams every week.

"Looking at it this year, it looks like it's going to be a tougher league than it was last year.

"I'm not saying the teams weren't good last year, but this year you have Warrenpoint, Limavady have strengthened really well, Queen's, Distillery look like they've strengthened, ourselves - I think it's going to be really tough this year.

"I think a lot of teams will be fighting."

Smith moved to Ballymacash from Portadown last summer and marked his first season with the club by scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has also previously spent time with Crusaders and Carrick Rangers but says he has never been happier playing football than he is now – and it’s showing in his performances.

"I don't think I've ever been happier,” he added. “The whole changing room is brilliant with the boys there and the fans are great.

"This is the happiest I've been playing football. They've got a lot of plans and there's a lot going on in the background.

"I think the club is going in the right direction for the future - a lot of hard work is being done. There was more than one thing that drew me to it with it being local and when I got there for a couple of weeks I fell in love with the place.

"If I was playing at the higher level with Ballymacash I would have stayed because of how happy I am.