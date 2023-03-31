​It also extends manager David Jeffrey's stunning record in the competition with this his 12th showpiece decider and he'll be looking to add an eighth crown to his personal trophy cabinet at Windsor Park next month after winning it seven times in a silverware-laden tenure at Linfield.

The first semi-final started slowly with no clearcut chances despite Larne - as expected - having the majority of possession but they were unable to make it truly count.

The game sparked into life just after the half-hour mark when a superb Ross Redman cross from the left found Sean Graham in space but he was denied from opening the scoring by a stunning Rohan Ferguson save from close range - the goalkeeper somehow managing to get an outstretched hand to claw the ball around the post.

Ballymena United players celebrate last night's Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup semi-final success over Larne by 2-0 at Seaview

Three minutes later Ballymena had another opportunity to go ahead during a period of ascendancy as Robbie McVarnock played a long ball into the opposition box which fell to an onrushing David McDaid, but the former Larne man couldn't put the resulting shot on target.

That was the last moment of significance in an underwhelming first period and the second started in a similar manner, with chances still at a premium in a tense cup affair.

Larne were getting their main creative spark, Mark Randall, on the ball often and he was trying to work his magic in a first start since January 2 but to no avail with Sky Blues goalkeeper Sean O'Neil - into the starting 11 following regular stopper Jordan Williamson's red card against the same opposition two weeks ago - not being required to make a real save of note during the entirety of the match.

There was a big appeal for handball in the Larne box when McVarnock again played a ball into the area and Graham's touch hit Shaun Want but referee Jamie Robinson waved play on.

Ballymena would be the team to break the deadlock after 69 minutes when 19-year-old defender Farquhar headed home from a Redman corner - the man who earned the set-piece after putting Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove under pressure.

Andy Ryan headed over from a Leroy Millar cross, the latter playing against his former club, as Larne tried to respond immediately.

But Ballymena looked the more likely to add a second on the counter and that came to fruition with a stunning Wilson free-kick sailing into the top corner of Ferguson's goal in the 83rd minute.

It's a hugely disappointing result for the Inver Park men, stopped in their tracks of chasing a landmark treble.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Kelly, Sule, Randall (Thomson, 65), Bonis, Bolger, Millar, Glynn (Maguire, 59), Cosgrove, Ryan (O'Neill, 81).

Subs (not used): Pardington, Watson, Kearns, Gordon.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O'Neil, Redman, Wilson, Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, McCullough, Gibson, McVarnock, Graham, Farquhar.

Subs (not used): Thompson, Nelson, Waide, Kane, McGrory, Tipton, Place.