Ballymena-born agent keen to make Irish League moves after joining company co-owned by brothers of Premier League striker

Ballymena-born agent Scott Hunter feels the Irish League’s profile is “hugely on the rise” and wants to help young players from Northern Ireland seal dream moves across the water after joining Prodigy Sports Group – a company co-owned by brothers of Premier League star Danny Welbeck.

Still aged only 22, Hunter has already made waves in the market, representing players across the Football League and National League, while Coleraine defender Cameron Stewart is also amongst his clients.

Hunter founded his own company, Unity Sports Group, but has now linked up with Prodigy, who have conducted deals at the highest level – they represent former Manchester United striker Welbeck and sealed Omari Kellyman’s £19million transfer to Chelsea.

The Irish League is an increasingly attractive market for clubs across the water with a number of youngsters earning a move this summer – Matty Orr joined Nottingham Forest from Linfield while Glenavon’s Chris Atherton switched to Chelsea after impressing for the Lurgan Blues.

Prodigy Sports Group conducted the transfer of former Northern Ireland youth international Omari Kellyman to Chelsea. (Photo by Prodigy Sports Group)

Joel Kerr, Kalum Thompson and Luke Hawe were also amongst those who moved to England, and Hunter is determined to help fulfil the dreams of even more players from his homeland.

"Prodigy already represent a few Irish and Northern Irish lads and it's something which interests them,” he said. “I grew up in Northern Ireland so know the talent that can come through.

"Over the last few years especially it has been brilliant and you can see with the senior Northern Ireland team and the underage teams how much it has come on.

"Some of them just need that bit of help to get across the water and that's where most players want to be. Every kid's dream in Northern Ireland is to play in England so hopefully we can play a big part in that.

Ballymena man Scott Hunter (right) has joined Prodigy Sports Group. (Photo by Scott Hunter)

"If young players are getting exposed to senior football at 16 or 17, it's only going to do them good. Northern Irish clubs have been very good with that, you have seen in the past Linfield, Glentoran, Cliftonville and others.

"Young players getting that experience can only help them and do them the world of good. It's brilliant and it's a market which is hugely on the rise and one we feel we can come in and really help young players get their moves across the water."

Prodigy is ran by Thomas Swann alongside brothers Chris and Wayne Welbeck with a host of players from across England’s football pyramid on their books.

While leaving the company he created was a tough decision, Hunter feels this is the perfect next step and is excited to learn from experienced mentors.

"They've years in the game and done deals at the highest level, which is where I want to be one day,” he added. “To be able to learn from them, gain valuable experience from them, knowledge they have built up, it can only be beneficial to me.