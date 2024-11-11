Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says the standard of Irish League officiating “has to improve” after feeling his side were hard done by in their weekend Premiership defeat against Linfield – and hopes it isn’t a similar case in tonight’s Co Antrim Shield semi-final showdown with Glentoran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ervin’s men were holding the current league leaders to a goalless draw when Stephen O’Donnell was dismissed for picking up a second yellow card and 10 minutes later substitute Rhys Annett put the hosts ahead.

David Healy’s side then added a second in the closing stages through Kirk Millar, handing Ballymena a fourth consecutive Premiership defeat having previously won eight on the trot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sky Blues are currently appealing a retrospective red card which was handed to star midfielder Josh Carson following a tackle on Linfield full-back Ethan McGee in August. The former Northern Ireland international was awarded a yellow card on the pitch but referee Lee Tavinder, posting on X, later admitted he should have shown red.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin was left frustrated with a number of calls in Saturday's defeat to Linfield. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

If Ballymena’s appeal is dismissed, Carson will face a three-game ban and Ervin feels as standards continue to improve on the pitch in the Irish League, the same has to happen with officials.

"When I look at some of the decisions, it's hard to take,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Some of the decisions were very questionable. It has to improve - if this league is going to move on and this league is going to improve then the officials also need to improve because it's really, really difficult to take.

"We've worked extremely hard all week and I now have to go and pick the boys up for Tuesday night. They are gutted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lick our wounds, get back on the horse and go to The Oval for another tough game.

"It's a cup semi-final and I hope the fans come out in big numbers for us again."

Tonight’s clash provides both teams with an opportunity to take one step closer to silverware – Ballymena last tasted success after winning the 2016/17 League Cup and haven’t won the Co Antrim Shield since 2015/16.