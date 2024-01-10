Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has been happy with the club’s early January transfer business and hopes to add “two or three” more to his squad as they aim to avoid Premiership relegation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues have already signed Jamie Robinson (on loan from Cliftonville), Sean Brown (on loan from Larne) and Donal Rocks, who has turned his loan spell into a permanent deal at the Showgrounds.

All three played a role in Saturday’s 4-0 Irish Cup fifth round victory over Queens University where Steven McCullough, Noah Stewart, Michael Place and Cathair Friel netted to set up a clash with Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marked a third consecutive victory for Ballymena – the first time they’ve achieved that feat since beating Glentoran, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts last January – ahead of a crunch weekend clash with Dungannon.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has led his side to three consecutive victories across competitions. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Ervin’s men currently sit 11th, six points clear of bottom side Newry City and trailing Rodney McAree’s Swifts by three, with three of their next four league matches coming up against fellow bottom-six sides.

With 14 games left to go, former Linfield defender Ervin is hoping to further bolster his squad for their safety push.

"I thought Sean was really good,” he told the club’s media channel. “It was the first time he'd met the players because he came up Thursday night and we got the forms filled in late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would have loved to have got him on the pitch sooner (against Queens), but with the way the game was going I thought it would have been unfair on the players that were there.

"He is going to be a really good addition for us and will give us lots of energy on the right-hand side. We look forward to seeing what more he can bring.

"Rocksy has been top drawer since he came in and we pushed the boat out to get him here permanently in January rather than on loan. He was more than happy to come and sign and we're very happy with that.

"Hopefully there will be another two or three to come in during the window and I'm pleased with what we've done in the first week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad