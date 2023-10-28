​Jim Ervin says his Ballymena United squad won’t be getting carried away despite climbing off the foot of the Sports Direct Premiership table last weekend following a triumphant 3-1 derby victory over Coleraine.

​A Noah Stewart brace and Alex Gawne’s second-half strike helped secure a first home win at the Showgrounds for Ervin since his summer appointment and also ensured they moved above both Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts.

They enter today’s crucial encounter against the Swifts with an opportunity to further improve their standing, but Ervin hasn’t been focusing on league positions and hopes Saturday’s success can be the platform that helps kickstart their campaign.

"It's only a start, it's only three points and I said that to the players as soon as we went into the changing room,” he said. “I'm delighted we've got three points at home to our biggest rivals, but it's just three points.

Alex Gawne's strike against Coleraine last weekend helped Ballymena United move clear of the bottom. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“It's done now.

“I told the boys to go and enjoy it, but when we get back in it's been and gone.

“We now have to try and kick on.

“There'll be another difficult game against Dungannon on Saturday so we'll prepare for that.

“Yes, it's nice to be off the bottom of the table.

“It wasn't something I'd ever looked at.

"I was always just looking at the next game, but credit to the boys – they've deserved those three points and most importantly three goals.”

Gawne’s goal against his former club marked a first since joining Ballymena this summer following a prolonged loan spell with Carrick Rangers from Coleraine.

The 22-year-old has missed five of their Premiership matches this season due to injury and Ervin is delighted to have the forward back involved.

"I'm pleased for Alex because he had started off like a house on fire in pre-season,” he added. “He then got that injury against Coleraine in the first game.

“He has struggled with his ankle and been in and out.

“Maybe a couple of weeks ago he'd have been starting, but with setback after setback he was on the bench.

“I'm delighted for him to come on and score a goal because he's worked tirelessly hard.