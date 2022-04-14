Ballymena United confirm date pencilled in for Irish Cup semi-final

The Sky Blues have been in limbo since their quarter-final victory over Larne on March 5 due to the ongoing eligibility row concerning Glentoran's Joe Crowe.

The Glens were thrown out of this year's competition after Crowe was found to be ineligible to play in the victory over Newry City in the last eight.

A subsequent appeal was dismissed by the Irish FA with the Ovalmen then making the decision to seek arbitration over their expulsion.

“This is us moving through a legal process with the IFA to find a fair outcome and that’s what we’re doing," said Glentoran boss Mick McDermott last week.

"This is not a club-to-club battle. This is not us against Newry or us against Ballymena. It’s not us against Crusaders."

The original semi-final date was Saturday 2 April, however, Ballymena told fans on Twitter organisers hope to have confirmation of their opponents by Friday 22 April.

Crusaders await the winners of the second semi-final following their victory over Cliftonville.